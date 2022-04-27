Cameron Wilson ups the ante with Shanghai lockdown rant

It’s a strange time in Beijing right now, with mandatory testing and food flying off the shelves at supermarkets. Sports take a back seat, as Mark and Haig brace for a possible lockdown (0:52). Will the Asian Games in Hangzhou — scheduled for September this year — be postponed (6:02)? What kind of spectacle could we expect – bubble or not (8:21)? Haig talks about Shannon Bufton, a competitive cyclist turned Beijing bike maker and route planner (9:20).

We catch up again with Cameron Wilson, who — one month later — is still in lockdown (15:00). He shares his lows of the past month, plus the occasional high (17:53), but at least the food situation has improved with the arrival of an army of delivery drivers (19:24). China’s case-counting headscratcher — and the new definition of cases “in society” — has once again muddied the situation (20:02). It’s a little like Lord of the Flies in Cammy’s compound, with four recent cases, despite weeks of being locked at home (21:26). Cammy hits his stride here, arguing that this outbreak was entirely predictable, and asks why on earth more people haven’t been vaccinated (23:00). He’s been in Shanghai for more than 16 years: Has he reached his limit (24:58)?

In a seamless transition to football, former Manchester United and Belgium player Marouane Fellaini has returned to China ahead of the start of the CSL season (27:43), which will expand from 16 to 18 teams this year, despite the widespread financial insecurity (29:07). Could a small Shandong city host this year’s league in a bubble (29:28)? And is the 2023 Asian Cup, set for China next June, in doubt (31:12)? When is — or should be — the cutoff date for making a decision on whether or not to hold it here (32:42)? Finally, Cameron leaves us with a story about banging pots and yelling out of the window (34:00).

Mark Dreyer is the author of Sporting Superpower: An Insider’s View on China’s Quest to Be the Best (Jan 2022). He hosts the China Sports Insider Podcast and runs the China Sports Insider website. He has worked for Sky Sports, Fox Sports, AP Sports and many others, and has covered major sporting events on five continents, including three Olympic Games. He has been based in China since 2007. Follow him @DreyerChina Read more

Twitter

Haig Balian is a longtime Beijing resident. He is the producer of China Sports Insider, and hosts The Beijing Sessions podcast. Read more

