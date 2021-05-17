Censorship and resistance, with Sophie Beach

Sophie Beach is the executive editor of China Digital Times (CDT), an independent, bilingual media organization that brings uncensored news and online voices from China to the world. In this conversation, Sophie talks to Cindy about the genesis of CDT and its vision, the ever-evolving (and opaque) state censorship rules and tactics, and the necessity to amplify persistent voices of resistance of Chinese netizens.

Sophie: Small Country, by Gaël Faye, and Yi Yi, by Edward Yang.

Cindy: The docuseries Sunderland ’Til I Die and episode 497 of the popular Chinese podcast Story FM.

NüVoices is an international editorial collective gathering veteran and emerging writers, journalists, translators, and artists to celebrate and support the diverse creative work of self-identified women working on the subject of China.

