China and rare earths: A view from U.S. states

Christopher Marquis
China Corner Office

This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks with Mitchell Spencer, the founder of Indiana-based Polaris Rare Earth Materials, Craig Allen, the president of the US-China Business Council (USCBC), and Colin Renk, the executive director of the America China Society of Indiana. They discuss the growth of Mitchell’s businesses focused on manufacturing and supplying rare earths, particularly neodymium magnets to U.S. manufacturers, and why China is so dominant in this industry. The guests also reflect on the different lessons they have learned about doing business in China, such as the importance of flexibility and how to develop successful partnerships. Regarding the current environment, they discuss how the tariffs and global nature of supply chains affect U.S. businesses, especially SMEs.

Christopher Marquis is the Samuel C. Johnson Professor in Sustainable Global Enterprise at Cornell University. His teaching and research are focused on business and entrepreneurship in China. Read more

