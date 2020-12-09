China and the global wine industry with Don St. Pierre Jr.

Podcast

Play episode:

Christopher Marquis
China Corner Office

This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks with Don St. Pierre, the co-owner and executive chairman of Vinfolio, an online wine marketplace. In 1996, Don co-founded ASC Fine Wines, which he built into Greater China’s leading importer of premium wine. In this episode, he reflects on China’s growing role in the global wine industry and ASC’s early work in building a consumer market for fine wine as China’s middle class grew. Don also discusses the importance of government relations for foreign-owned businesses, and prospects for U.S.-China trade relations under a Biden administration. For wine recommendations, both Chinese domestic and global producers, stick around to the end of the episode!

Christopher Marquis is the Samuel C. Johnson Professor in Sustainable Global Enterprise at Cornell University. His teaching and research are focused on business and entrepreneurship in China. Read more

Suggested for you

Caixin

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 140

Kaiser Kuo
Tech Buzz China by Pandaily

Ep. 79: Yatsen Group: Cosmetics ecommerce superstar and China’s L’Oreal for the digital age?

Rui Ma and Ying Lu

Is coercive environmentalism the answer?

Kaiser Kuo

A legal perspective on intellectual property rights in China

Aladin Farré

An uncertain future with guaranteed friction: U.S.-China economic coercion, with Ashley Feng

NüVoices

China’s role in Africa’s economic transformation

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden