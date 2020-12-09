This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks with Don St. Pierre, the co-owner and executive chairman of Vinfolio, an online wine marketplace. In 1996, Don co-founded ASC Fine Wines, which he built into Greater China’s leading importer of premium wine. In this episode, he reflects on China’s growing role in the global wine industry and ASC’s early work in building a consumer market for fine wine as China’s middle class grew. Don also discusses the importance of government relations for foreign-owned businesses, and prospects for U.S.-China trade relations under a Biden administration. For wine recommendations, both Chinese domestic and global producers, stick around to the end of the episode!
China and the global wine industry with Don St. Pierre Jr.
