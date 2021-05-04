China and the rapidly changing security dynamics in the Middle East and North Africa

Podcast

Play episode:

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden
The China in Africa Podcast

A pair of recent Congressional hearings revealed the heightened anxiety in Washington about China’s expanding presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Both lawmakers and Pentagon officials appear increasingly concerned that China’s rapidly expanding economic, security, and diplomatic presence in the region will come at the expense of the United States.

Fudan University international relations scholar Andrea Ghiselli agrees…well, sort of. In a new paper published in the RUSI Journal and a new book that just came out from Oxford University Press, Ghiselli argues that China does, in fact, want to erode U.S. influence in MENA as part of a broader campaign to transition from a unipolar world to a multipolar one. But contrary to the perception among many in Washington, Ghiselli contends that the Chinese have no plans to challenge the U.S. militarily in MENA but will instead rely on economic and diplomatic initiatives.

Eric Olander is the Managing Editor of The China Africa Project. Cobus van Staden is currently the Senior China-Africa Researcher at the South African Institute of International Affairs. They both host The China in Africa Podcast, a member of the Sinica Podcast Network by SupChina.

Suggested for you

NüVoices

Unraveling Australia-China relations, with Natasha Kassam

NüVoices
You Can Learn Chinese

National Chinese Language Conference 2021 Report: Hope for all Chinese learners

John Pasden

Renminbeats

Clay Baldo

U.S.-China climate cooperation in a competitive age

Kaiser Kuo

[Podcast] Eight-hour workday? In China, overworked employees are lobbying for it

Kaiser Kuo

[Podcast] The Margary Affair and British imperialism on the China-Myanmar border

Kaiser Kuo