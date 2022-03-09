China censors Paralympic president, and WTA rebounds from China suspension

Mark Dreyer and Haig Balian
China Sports Insider Podcast

On the show this week, International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons delivered a fiery anti-war message at the Paralympics opening ceremony — but it was censored in China. He also flubbed a line, for which the IPC has apologized, yet China has not even acknowledged its own censorship (1:40). International sporting bodies such as the IOC and FIFA have been awarding events to countries that create headaches. Is this era coming to an end (4:26)? The IPC has historically stood apart from the IOC, often taking a stronger stance on issues (5:10), but one difference at these two Games is that the Paralympics has fewer foreign journalists in the bubble asking the difficult questions (7:15). 

Was the IPC’s decision to send Russian and Belarusian athletes home the right one? A Russian legal appeal could have resulted in a very messy situation (8:08). Do these and other sporting sanctions actually have any impact on Putin and the war (10:45)? The absence of Russian and Belarusian athletes has severely affected the medal standings, to China’s great advantage (12:27), so does that impact the legitimacy of the results (14:45)? The weather in the mountains is still treacherous, with one skier blown off course by high winds, sustaining serious injuries and still only just missing out on a medal (15:30). Mark highlights the inspirational comments of Swedish athlete Ebba Aarsjoe (16:15), as well as the heartwarming back story of pro-basketball-player-turned-Paralympic-legend Li Duan, who was the final torchbearer at the opening ceremony (18:12).

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) announced a new title sponsor this week, further evidence that they could be moving on from China. What does that mean for other sports leagues — especially the men’s tour, the ATP (20:22)? Guess who won the first tournament under new sponsor Hologic,  who specifically referenced the WTA’s Peng Shuai stance as a catalyst for their partnership? China’s Zhang Shuai — who beat a Ukrainian opponent to win her third WTA title (23:58). Finally, swimmer Sun Yang’s second appeal of a doping ban at a court in Switzerland was denied. Could this spell the end of his storied career (25:28)?

Mark Dreyer is the author of Sporting Superpower: An Insider’s View on China’s Quest to Be the Best (Jan 2022). He hosts the China Sports Insider Podcast and runs the China Sports Insider website. He has worked for Sky Sports, Fox Sports, AP Sports and many others, and has covered major sporting events on five continents, including three Olympic Games. He has been based in China since 2007. Follow him @DreyerChina Read more

Haig Balian is a longtime Beijing resident. He is the producer of China Sports Insider, and hosts The Beijing Sessions podcast. Read more

