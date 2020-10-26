China Corner Office – Trailer

China Corner Office features conversations with the leaders who have changed the way business is done in China. Hosted by Chris Marquis from Cornell University’s Johnson College of Business, the podcast shines light on the unique management models that have developed in China and what it takes to successfully run a business in China. Businesses we cover on this show span many industries, including high tech, financial services, healthcare and biotech, manufacturing and consumer products; and the podcast delves into many specific topic areas such as ecommerce tools, new financial models, marketing and product introductions and operations and logistics. Subscribe if you are interested in learning more about how business is done in China during a particularly challenging time.
Episodes to be published on a biweekly schedule, beginning on October 26.