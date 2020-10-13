China’s board game industry

China’s card and board games market size was valued at $580 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2025. Minlu Chen, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Gstone Games, Hao Zhang, founder of Labyrinth Culture, and Ired Zhu, marketing director at Asmodee China, are passionate gamers trying to develop this market. They explain to Aladin Farré the strengths and weaknesses of China’s market, how to protect your intellectual property, and recent trends in the industry.
Middle Earth is made by China Compass Productions. If you have a China-themed cultural project, please get in touch!
With thanks to Brenden Gonsalves for graphic design and Sean Calvo for music support.
Recommendations:
The Chinese game Film Centenary 电影百年
The Chinese game Garbage Classification 分了吧!
The localized game Dobble China 嗒宝中国版
Answers to the quiz:
It is the game Liubo 六博 whose rules are forgotten that was found in a Chinese tomb.
Bang! is the Italian game that got copied by the popular Legends of the Three Kingdoms 三国杀
It was the character Fang Siqi, coming from a popular novel, that was put into an erotic card game even though it is based on a true story and tells the story of a student being harassed by her teacher.