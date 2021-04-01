China’s COVID-19 response and the virus’s origins, with Deborah Seligsohn

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Sinica

This week on Sinica, Kaiser chats with Deborah Seligsohn, who served as the State Department’s Environment, Science, Technology and Health Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing from 2003 to 2007. She is now an assistant professor of political science at Villanova University in Philadelphia, where she currently teaches a course on pandemics and politics. She recalls her firsthand experience with China’s SARS response in 2003, shares her views on how much China improved in the intervening years after SARS and before COVID-19, and talks about how, when, and why China mishandled its initial response to the novel coronavirus in the winter of 2019–2020. Deborah also offers her critical perspective on the persistent “lab-leak” theory.

This show was recorded on March 12, with an addendum recorded on March 29, in which Deborah addresses some of the news relating to the search for COVID’s origins that came out in the intervening weeks.

6:50: Understanding the origins of COVID-19

34:16: Chinese scientists’ unwillingness to share data 

43:54: The World Health Organization’s handling of the virus

54:36: The lab-leak theory

Recommendations:

Deborah: Coronation, by Ai Weiwei, and the podcast In The Bubble: From The Frontlines.

Kaiser: The rise of made-in-China diplomacy, Peter Hessler’s latest piece in The New Yorker.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

Twitter
Facebook

Suggested for you

China Corner Office

Introducing baijiu to western consumers, with Derek Sandhaus

Christopher Marquis
Caixin

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 155

Kaiser Kuo

Ryan Hass on his new book, ‘Stronger’

Kaiser Kuo

Talking fiction writing and modern China, with Te-Ping Chen

NüVoices

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 154

Kaiser Kuo

Will Chinese become the next global language?

John Pasden