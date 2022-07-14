China’s discourse power in Africa and the Global South

Podcast

Play episode:

Cobus van Staden and Eric Olander
The China in Africa Podcast

China, like all major governments, uses a variety of tools and methods to influence international public opinion. Some, like CGTN, China Daily, and China Radio International, serve as conventional propaganda that is easy to identify; other tactics are far more subtle yet often very effective in shaping the global conversation about China and its role in the world.

This so-called “discourse power” is now an important field of study. Kenton Thibaut, a China fellow at the Atlantic Council, and Tuvia Gering, also a fellow at the Atlantic Council and a research fellow at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, join us to talk about their latest research on the issue that explores not only how Chinese interests are communicating but also what they’re saying.

SHOW NOTES:

JOIN THE DISCUSSION:

Twitter: @ChinaGSProject@stadenesque | @eric_olander | @geringtuvia |

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChinaAfricaProject

FOLLOW CAP IN FRENCH AND ARABIC:

Françaiswww.projetafriquechine.com | @AfrikChine

عربيwww.akhbaralsin-africia.com | @AkhbarAlSinAfr

JOIN US ON PATREON!

Become a CAP Patreon member and get all sorts of cool stuff, including our Week in Review report, an invitation to join monthly Zoom calls with Eric & Cobus, and even an awesome new CAP Podcast mug!

www.patreon.com/chinaafricaproject

Cobus van Staden is currently the Managing Editor of The China Africa Project in Johannesburg and a non-resident scholar at the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA), South Africa’s leading foreign policy think tank. Cobus is also the co-host, along with Eric Olander, of The China in Africa Podcast, a member of the Sinica Podcast Network by SupChina. Read more

Twitter

Eric Olander is the co-founder of the China Africa Project (CAP), an independent, non-partisan media initiative dedicated to exploring every facet of China’s engagement in Africa. Eric is also the co-host, along with Cobus van Staden, of The China in Africa Podcast, a member of the Sinica Podcast Network by SupChina. Read more

Website
Twitter
LinkedIn

Suggested for you

Caixin

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 211

Kaiser Kuo
You Can Learn Chinese

Game-based learning with Fred Poole, Ph.D.

John Pasden

[Podcast] What if the U.S. had backed Mao during World War II? It almost happened

James Carter

Prototype Nation: Silvia Lindtner on what drives Chinese tech innovation, and how tech drives Chinese statecraft

Kaiser Kuo

[Podcast] In Taiwan, Shinzo Abe remembered as a friend

Jordyn Haime

[Podcast] The ballad of Qin Liangyu, China’s other woman warrior

James Carter