China’s discourse power in Africa and the Global South

China, like all major governments, uses a variety of tools and methods to influence international public opinion. Some, like CGTN, China Daily, and China Radio International, serve as conventional propaganda that is easy to identify; other tactics are far more subtle yet often very effective in shaping the global conversation about China and its role in the world.
This so-called “discourse power” is now an important field of study. Kenton Thibaut, a China fellow at the Atlantic Council, and Tuvia Gering, also a fellow at the Atlantic Council and a research fellow at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, join us to talk about their latest research on the issue that explores not only how Chinese interests are communicating but also what they’re saying.
SHOW NOTES:
- The Atlantic Council: China’s Discourse Power Operations in the Global South by Kenton Thibaut: https://bit.ly/3Odnhuq
- The Discourse Power newsletter by Tuvia Gering: https://tuviagering.substack.com
JOIN THE DISCUSSION:
Twitter: @ChinaGSProject| @stadenesque | @eric_olander | @geringtuvia |
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChinaAfricaProject
FOLLOW CAP IN FRENCH AND ARABIC:
Français: www.projetafriquechine.com | @AfrikChine
عربي: www.akhbaralsin-africia.com | @AkhbarAlSinAfr
JOIN US ON PATREON!
Become a CAP Patreon member and get all sorts of cool stuff, including our Week in Review report, an invitation to join monthly Zoom calls with Eric & Cobus, and even an awesome new CAP Podcast mug!