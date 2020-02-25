 China's growing influence in the Middle East and Mediterranean - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

China’s growing influence in the Middle East and Mediterranean

China’s crude imports from Saudi Arabia surged last year by 47%, highlighting the kingdom’s growing importance to Beijing as a key oil supplier. This is a concern for Africa because the Chinese no longer feel as dependent on the continent for strategic raw materials as they did even just a few years ago.

And as the Chinese expand their economic and political influence deeper into the Middle East, Persian Gulf, and Mediterranean regions, they’re being welcomed in every capital.

It’s somewhat surprising, though, that the Chinese aren’t encountering more resistance, especially since they’re coming to these politically combustible regions with their own set of complex issues. But, apparently, it doesn’t seem to bother anyone that the Chinese do business with both the Iranians and the Israelis as well as the Qataris and the Saudis, and have launched a massive campaign against Uyghur Muslims in which more than a million people are now forcibly detained in internment facilities. 

In fact, quite the opposite. Earlier this year, Chinese Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 brought Beijing’s messaging about Xinjiang to Cairo, the heart of the proverbial “Arab Street,” and was warmly embraced by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

For some perspective on the growing Chinese presence from the Persian Gulf to Morocco and everywhere in between, we’re joined this week by two leading scholars of geopolitical trends in those regions:China-africa

Andrea Ghiselli is a researcher at the School of International Relations and Public Affairs of Fudan University in Shanghai and at the ChinaMed Project, which covers Chinese engagement in the Mediterranean. 

Mohammed Turki Al-Sudairi is the head of the Asian Studies Unit at the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies and also a researcher at the Hong Kong Institute for the Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Hong Ko

Share
Africa is not prepared to deal with the coming economic disruption in China Previous post
Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

Eric Olander is the Managing Editor of The China Africa Project. Cobus van Staden is currently the Senior China-Africa Researcher at the South African Institute of International Affairs. They both host The China in Africa Podcast, a member of the Sinica Podcast Network by SupChina.

Related articles

Editor’s note for Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn February 25, 2020

Swedish bookseller Gui Minhai sentenced to 10 years in prison

Lucas Niewenhuis February 25, 2020

COVID-19: Economy still far from healthy

Lucas Niewenhuis February 25, 2020

Fears of global pandemic and recession

Jeremy Goldkorn February 25, 2020

Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg on China

Lucas Niewenhuis February 25, 2020

Links for Tuesday, February 25, 2020

The editors February 25, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.