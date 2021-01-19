China’s rapidly evolving relations in the DR Congo

Podcast

Play episode:

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden
The China in Africa Podcast
Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s stopover in Kinshasa on his latest Africa tour highlights the growing importance of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Chinese foreign policy. During his visit, Wang announced a modest debt relief package and that the DR Congo would become the 45th African country to join the Belt and Road Initiative.

But those efforts belie the DR Congo’s larger importance to China. The Chinese are now in the midst of procuring vast amounts of cobalt, a critical metal found largely in the DR Congo. Similarly, Kinshasa has been a reliable supporter of Beijing’s controversial positions at the United Nations, including its stance on Xinjiang.

Stockholm-based independent researcher Johanna Malm is one of the world’s leading scholars on Sino-DR Congo relations and has been closely watching the rapid evolution of Chinese engagement in the DR Congo from the mid-2000s to the present. She joins Eric and Cobus to provide some perspective on how China’s current moves there are part of a trajectory that began with an enormous mining deal in 2007.

Eric Olander is the Managing Editor of The China Africa Project. Cobus van Staden is currently the Senior China-Africa Researcher at the South African Institute of International Affairs. They both host The China in Africa Podcast, a member of the Sinica Podcast Network by SupChina.

