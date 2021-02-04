China’s struggle for tech ascendancy, with Dan Wang of Gavekal Dragonomics

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Sinica

This week on Sinica, Kaiser talks with Dan Wang, a Shanghai-based analyst at research firm Gavekal Dragonomics, who also contributes a regular opinion column to Bloomberg. Combining firsthand knowledge of China’s tech sector with broad erudition and a humanist’s perspective, Dan offers a unique take on China’s innovation ecosystem, the country’s efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in technology, and the role of economic growth, fundamental optimism, and inspiration in China’s rise as a tech power.

13:53: The outsize importance of economic growth

25:02: An overemphasis on digital technology

33:55: Reciprocity and technological codependence 

49:12: Technology is more than just tools and patents

Recommendations:

Dan: The works of Marcel Proust, and the ham and mushrooms of Yunnan Province. 

Kaiser: The Netflix series Flavorful Origins and Great State: China and the World, by Timothy Brook.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

