China’s ties with Nigeria are a lot better than they seem

Lagos State University political science lecturer Abdul-Gafar Tobi Oshodi joins Eric and Cobus this week to discuss the current state of China-Nigeria relations. After a turbulent past few months following the events in Guangzhou back in April, and now calls from the Nigerian House of Representatives to check the immigration status of every Chinese national and business in the country (plus a separate effort to review every Chinese loan dating back 20 years), it would be safe to assume that diplomatic ties are strained.

But Tobi Oshodi says that beneath the surface, relations between these two countries are far more stable than they may seem.