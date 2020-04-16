 China's Venezuelan vicissitudes - SupChina
China’s Venezuelan vicissitudes

In a show taped on March 2, before the full force of COVID-19 had hit the U.S., Kaiser and Jeremy chatted with Parsifal D’Sola Alvarado about China’s strategy in the resource-rich but economically devastated Venezuela. Parsifal is a co-founder of the Andrés Bello China-Latin America Research Foundation and a foreign policy adviser to Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

2:47: China-Venezuela relations before Hugo Chávez

11:29: Popular attitudes toward China under Chávez

30:27: Between Maduro and Guaidó, China is hedging its bets

40:40: Documenting Chinese interaction in Venezuela 

45:02: Do policymakers understand China’s involvement in South America

Recommendations:

Jeremy: A list of healthcare and medical professionals on Twitter, dubbed “COVID-19 medical Twitter” by Jeremy. 

Parsifal: A book in Spanish by Francisco Suniaga, El pasajero de Truman, and The Man Who Loved China: The Fantastic Story of the Eccentric Scientist Who Unlocked the Mysteries of the Middle Kingdom, by Simon Winchester. 

Kaiser: Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland, by Patrick Radden Keefe.

The massive growth of ecommerce livestreaming during COVID-19 Previous post
Kaiser Kuo

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina.

