 Chinese immigrants in Africa assimilate far more than you may think
Chinese immigrants in Africa assimilate far more than you may think

It’s often widely assumed that Chinese immigrants in Africa prefer to isolate themselves from local communities and generally resist assimilation. That perception, though, is incorrect according to the findings of two leading scholars from Hong Kong, Yan Hairong and Barry Sautman, who have recently completed research that explores Chinese self-segregation in five African countries.

The two professors join Eric and Cobus to discuss their findings and to dispel some of the myths surrounding Chinese immigration in Africa.

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

Eric Olander is the Managing Editor of The China Africa Project. Cobus van Staden is currently the Senior China-Africa Researcher at the South African Institute of International Affairs. They both host The China in Africa Podcast, a member of the Sinica Podcast Network by SupChina.

