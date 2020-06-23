Chinese immigrants in Africa assimilate far more than you may think

It’s often widely assumed that Chinese immigrants in Africa prefer to isolate themselves from local communities and generally resist assimilation. That perception, though, is incorrect according to the findings of two leading scholars from Hong Kong, Yan Hairong and Barry Sautman, who have recently completed research that explores Chinese self-segregation in five African countries.

The two professors join Eric and Cobus to discuss their findings and to dispel some of the myths surrounding Chinese immigration in Africa.