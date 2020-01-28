 Chinese philanthropy in the 21st century - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Chinese philanthropy in the 21st century

Emily Weaver, a social impact and philanthropy consultant who was based in China for over a decade, joins Chenni and Cindy as their guest this week. She has worked with major philanthropic organizations, such as Jet Li’s One Foundation and the Clinton Foundation, and is a founding member of the China Philanthropy Research Institute and the China Global Philanthropy Institute.

In this episode, Emily provides detail on individual and digital gift-giving in China (as opposed to major contributions from large corporations or wealthy donors), the role women play in shaping the future of non-governmental and philanthropic work in China, and how the sector has changed since China’s new law governing foreign non-governmental organizations took effect in 2016.

For self-care, Emily recommends spending more time outside and taking some time to slow down. Chenni recommends yoga, baths, and meditation. Cindy recommends sending postcards and letters to friends.

Recommendations:

Emily: The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir, by Samantha Power.

Chenni: The movie Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig.

Cindy: Episode 690 of the podcast This American Life: “How Do I Say This?”.

Share
Is ecommerce livestreaming in China a good fit for your brand? Previous post
Joanna Chiu

Joanna Chiu has centered her writing on difficult issues facing modern China. After working as a correspondent based out of Hong Kong and Beijing, Joanna is now managing editor of Star Vancouver, the West Coast bureau of the Toronto Star. Her personal focus is on amplifying women’s voices and strengthening the network and community of women working in fields relating to China. She serves as chair of NüVoices, an editorial collective that celebrates, supports and publishes the diverse creative work of self-identified women working on the subject of China (broadly defined). Websites: www.joannachiu.com and www.nuvoices.com

Related articles

Love, captured: China’s billion-dollar pre-wedding photo industry

Catherine Zauhar February 7, 2020

An emptied-out Beijing during coronavirus

Andrew Braun February 7, 2020

Editor note for February 6, 2020

The editors February 6, 2020

Sinica Podcast: China policy and the American presidency

The editors February 6, 2020

Links for February 6, 2020

The editors February 6, 2020

Li Wenliang, coronavirus whistleblower, dies of the virus

Lucas Niewenhuis February 6, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.