This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks to Larry Zhang, managing partner of Tsing Capital, a pioneering cleantech VC firm in China and around the world. They discuss how cleantech has come to be an active investment segment in China, and is an important focus of entrepreneurs and increasingly the government, as shown by China’s recent commitment to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality in 2060. They also explore the importance of government five-year plans to identify investment themes, how the VC investment processes in China have become increasingly formalized, and the benefits of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) measurement and management.
Cleantech investment in China with Larry Zhang from Tsing Capital
