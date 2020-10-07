Combating malaria in the Comoros Islands: How China almost got it right

Podcast

Play episode:

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden
The China in Africa Podcast
Image credit: Zhang Youqiong

Back in 2007, China led an ambitious program to eradicate malaria in the Comoros Islands, a small island nation off the coast of Mozambique in southeastern Africa. And, for the most part, it was successful, but the process wasn’t easy and, not surprisingly, the Chinese medical teams leading the effort encountered a lot of challenges. Experts today are now studying the Chinese program there to see if there are lessons that can be applied to the broader anti-malaria effort on the African mainland.

Malaria continues to be one of the leading causes of death in Africa, where the mosquito-borne disease claims at least 400,000 lives a year, mostly children under the age of five. Now, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, public health stakeholders are becoming increasingly concerned that the fight against malaria will suffer given how much of the attention and funding has been shifted to combat the ongoing pandemic.

Esther Ajari, founder and director of The TriHealthon, a Nigeria-based youth-led nonprofit that conducts research and promotes health equity in Africa, detailed some of those takeaways from the Chinese malaria effort in the Comoros Islands in a recent article that was published on the China-Africa Project. She joins Eric and Cobus from her home in Nigeria’s southern Delta state to discuss her findings and what lessons can be applied from the fight against malaria to COVID-19.

Eric Olander is the Managing Editor of The China Africa Project. Cobus van Staden is currently the Senior China-Africa Researcher at the South African Institute of International Affairs. They both host The China in Africa Podcast, a member of the Sinica Podcast Network by SupChina. Read more

Suggested for you

NüVoices

Development finance and Chinese identity, with Yunnan Chen

NüVoices
Tech Buzz China by Pandaily

Ep. 75: China ecommerce SaaS: Youzan, Weimob, and WeChat mini programs

Rui Ma and Ying Lu

U.S.-China relations in 2020 with Susan Shirk

Kaiser Kuo

QZ Africa editor Yinka Adegoke on the current state of China-Africa relations

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

#41 Light art in China

Aladin Farré

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 132

Kaiser Kuo