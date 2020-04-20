 Coronavirus and the racism epidemic - SupChina
Coronavirus and the racism epidemic

As racism and the COVID-19 virus spread simultaneously, Asian people around the world are finding themselves terrified to step outside — and not just because they’re worried about getting sick. 

In this episode, NüVoices chair Joanna Chiu interviews NüVoices co-founder Sophie Lu and journalist and author Jessie Tu, who both live in Sydney. All three have experienced the harmful effects of people conflating the actions of the Chinese government with Chinese citizens, and even with the East Asian diaspora as a whole. They discuss how Asians and allies can respond to a spike in harassment and hate crimes while coping with a health crisis at the same time. 

Resources:

Recommended reading:

Joanna Chiu

Joanna Chiu has centered her writing on difficult issues facing modern China. After working as a correspondent based out of Hong Kong and Beijing, Joanna is now managing editor of Star Vancouver, the West Coast bureau of the Toronto Star. Her personal focus is on amplifying women’s voices and strengthening the network and community of women working in fields relating to China. She serves as chair of NüVoices, an editorial collective that celebrates, supports and publishes the diverse creative work of self-identified women working on the subject of China (broadly defined). Websites: www.joannachiu.com and www.nuvoices.com

