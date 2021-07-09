COVID-19 origins and the state of science reporting in China

Kathleen McLaughlin is a science and labor reporter based in Butte, Montana, whose work has been regularly featured in the Washington Post and The Guardian; she was also the Beijing correspondent for Science Magazine. Her work has spanned fashion, pharmaceuticals, electronics manufacturers, and medicine. She’s also an alumni of the MIT Knight Science journalism fellowship. Her forthcoming book is Blood Money, a multinational investigation into the vast market for human blood plasma and its sociopolitical implications. 

Kathleen and Washington, D.C., NüVoices chapter member Rui Zhong examined the state of science reporting in China in reference to current lab theories of the origins of COVID-19. The current discussions can be couched in both the government’s handling of HIV and AIDS and the recent CRISPR scientist controversy.

Kathleen: How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America, by Clint Smith.

Rui: Hola Papi: How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons, by John Paul Brammer.

NüVoices is an international editorial collective gathering veteran and emerging writers, journalists, translators, and artists to celebrate and support the diverse creative work of self-identified women working on the subject of China.

