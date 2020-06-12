 Creative entrepreneurship with Qian Zhang - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Creative entrepreneurship with Qian Zhang

Qiàn Zhāng 张倩 is a cross-border creative entrepreneur who founded the tea brand The Pu’er Movement while at Harvard Business School, and currently serves as chief of staff to the global president at SharkNinja. Qian is an alumni of the famed Alibaba Global Leadership Academy, which was conceived of and now mentored by Jack Ma himself.

In this episode, Qian and NüVoices board member Chenni Xu talk about her time at Alibaba, what she learned from that cross-cultural bridge-building exercise, how her dual perspectives help give voice to the Chinese global citizen, and her time at HBS. The pair also chat about traditional Chinese medicine and non-allopathic modalities of healing. Qian’s mission-driven The Pu’er Movement seeks to fight rising divisiveness by fostering the exchange of perspectives, cultures, and values, one cup of pu’er tea at a time.

This episode was recorded on May 16, 2020.

Recommendations:

Qian: The book The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion, by Jonathan Haight, and two shows on Netflix: Madam Secretary and American Factory.

Chenni: Becoming, streaming on Netflix.

Share
Perfect Diary parent company Yatsen launches new brand Abby’s Choice Previous post
Joanna Chiu

Joanna Chiu has centered her writing on difficult issues facing modern China. After working as a correspondent based out of Hong Kong and Beijing, Joanna is now managing editor of Star Vancouver, the West Coast bureau of the Toronto Star. Her personal focus is on amplifying women’s voices and strengthening the network and community of women working in fields relating to China. She serves as chair of NüVoices, an editorial collective that celebrates, supports and publishes the diverse creative work of self-identified women working on the subject of China (broadly defined). Websites: www.joannachiu.com and www.nuvoices.com

Related articles

Editor’s note for Thursday, June 11, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn June 11, 2020

Zoom’s China censorship problem

Shannon Van Sant June 11, 2020

China warns Australia again on tourism and education

Lucas Niewenhuis June 11, 2020

Links for Thursday, June 11, 2020

The editors June 11, 2020

Chinese film executive commits suicide as coronavirus-stricken movie industry tanks

Jiayun Feng June 11, 2020

China’s mental health care is improving, but stigma and politics still get in the way

Alex Smith June 11, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.