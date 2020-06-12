Creative entrepreneurship with Qian Zhang

Qiàn Zhāng 张倩 is a cross-border creative entrepreneur who founded the tea brand The Pu’er Movement while at Harvard Business School, and currently serves as chief of staff to the global president at SharkNinja. Qian is an alumni of the famed Alibaba Global Leadership Academy, which was conceived of and now mentored by Jack Ma himself.

In this episode, Qian and NüVoices board member Chenni Xu talk about her time at Alibaba, what she learned from that cross-cultural bridge-building exercise, how her dual perspectives help give voice to the Chinese global citizen, and her time at HBS. The pair also chat about traditional Chinese medicine and non-allopathic modalities of healing. Qian’s mission-driven The Pu’er Movement seeks to fight rising divisiveness by fostering the exchange of perspectives, cultures, and values, one cup of pu’er tea at a time.

This episode was recorded on May 16, 2020.

Recommendations:

Qian: The book The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion, by Jonathan Haight, and two shows on Netflix: Madam Secretary and American Factory.

Chenni: Becoming, streaming on Netflix.