Renaissance Capital’s global chief economist, Charlie Robertson, joins Eric and Cobus to discuss the prospects for debt relief in Africa amid the worsening economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 epidemic.
Debt relief in Africa: A conversation with Renaissance Capital’s Charlie Robertson
Eric Olander and Cobus van StadenMay 29, 2020
Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden
Eric Olander is the Managing Editor of The China Africa Project. Cobus van Staden is currently the Senior China-Africa Researcher at the South African Institute of International Affairs. They both host The China in Africa Podcast, a member of the Sinica Podcast Network by SupChina.
