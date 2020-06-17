Debunking fake China-Africa news

Agence France-Presse fact-checking journalist Mayowa Tijani joins Eric and Cobus from Lagos to discuss his reporting that debunks fake news, particularly videos and other stories related to the China-Africa relationship. Misleading and downright false information has long been a hallmark of the China-Africa story, but it’s become more prevalent in recent months in response to events like the maltreatment of Africans in Guangzhou.

Tijani explains how he and the team at AFP Fact Check authenticate China-Africa-related stories that are misleading. He also provides some practical, actionable tips for what news consumers can do themselves to verify that the information they’re consuming is accurate.