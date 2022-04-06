This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks to Giuliana Auinger, the Asia Head of Sustainability for French multinational Schneider Electric. They discuss the challenges of sustainability and decarbonization for companies and countries and the key steps to meet goals in this area. Also covered is China’s progress in reaching its commitments for peak carbon by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. Giuliana highlights not only how China has a number of forward-thinking green strategies and also areas where more improvement is needed if China is to meet its goals.
Decarbonizing China with Giuliana Auinger, Asia Head of Sustainability at Schneider Electric
