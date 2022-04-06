Decarbonizing China with Giuliana Auinger, Asia Head of Sustainability at Schneider Electric

Podcast

Play episode:

Chris Marquis
China Corner Office
Michael Chung Photography

This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks to Giuliana Auinger, the Asia Head of Sustainability for French multinational Schneider Electric. They discuss the challenges of sustainability and decarbonization for companies and countries and the key steps to meet goals in this area. Also covered is China’s progress in reaching its commitments for peak carbon by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. Giuliana highlights not only how China has a number of forward-thinking green strategies and also areas where more improvement is needed if China is to meet its goals.

Suggested for you

China Stories

[Podcast] Theodore White’s reporting of famine in Henan saved lives

Richard Yarrow
You Can Learn Chinese

When native speakers lead you astray

John Pasden

[Podcast] Terracotta Warriors: An archaeological find for the ages

James Carter

[Podcast] Dancing for anti-epidemic workers needs to stop, critics say

Greg James

Susan Thornton on the urgent need for diplomacy with China over the Russo-Ukraine war

Kaiser Kuo

Pandemic Penalties: Cameron Wilson talks COVID and soccer from Shanghai

Mark Dreyer