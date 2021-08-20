Decoding Chinese technology policy, with Lotus Ruan

Podcast

Play episode:

NüVoices
NüVoices

Lotus Ruan conducts research and writes at The Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy. Her work focuses on the roles of government and private actors in shaping internet governance agendas and digital rights. Her writing has appeared in Foreign Policy, The Atlantic, and Tech in Asia.

On this episode, Lotus joins DC chapter member Rui Zhong to talk about her research on Chinese app privacy, Apple’s “Chinese operations equilibrium,” and why China’s technology policy process is so challenging to navigate.

Recommendations:

Lotus: The Taiwanese television series The Making of an Ordinary Woman.

Rui: The video game Hades (Supergiant Games).

Self-care suggestions:

Lotus: Reconnecting with friends.

Rui: Omni Foundation classical guitar concerts.

NüVoices is an international editorial collective gathering veteran and emerging writers, journalists, translators, and artists to celebrate and support the diverse creative work of self-identified women working on the subject of China. Read more

Website
Twitter

Suggested for you

Sinica

Historian Adam Tooze on why China’s modern history should matter to Americans

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 173

Kaiser Kuo

Gyude Moore reflects on a week of democracy, debt, and despair

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

Assessing the impact of anti-China sentiment in the Global South

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

Peter Martin on ‘China’s Civilian Army: The Making of Wolf Warrior Diplomacy’

Kaiser Kuo

Sourcing from China in an age of uncertainty

Christopher Marquis