Decoding Chinese technology policy, with Lotus Ruan

Lotus Ruan conducts research and writes at The Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy. Her work focuses on the roles of government and private actors in shaping internet governance agendas and digital rights. Her writing has appeared in Foreign Policy, The Atlantic, and Tech in Asia.
On this episode, Lotus joins DC chapter member Rui Zhong to talk about her research on Chinese app privacy, Apple’s “Chinese operations equilibrium,” and why China’s technology policy process is so challenging to navigate.
Recommendations:
Lotus: The Taiwanese television series The Making of an Ordinary Woman.
Rui: The video game Hades (Supergiant Games).
Self-care suggestions: