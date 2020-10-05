Development finance and Chinese identity, with Yunnan Chen

Yunnan Chen is a senior research officer for the Overseas Development Institute, a London think tank focused on international development and humanitarian issues. She joins Cindy for a conversation on China-Africa development finance, her own fieldwork in Africa, and Chinese identity while reflecting on being a member of the Asian diaspora growing up in the United Kingdom.

Recommendations:

Yunnan: Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, by Merlin Sheldrake, as well as the TV series Queer Eye, available on Netflix.

Cindy: All or Nothing, a documentary about the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, Cindy’s favorite team in the English Premier League.

NüVoices is an international editorial collective gathering veteran and emerging writers, journalists, translators, and artists to celebrate and support the diverse creative work of self-identified women working on the subject of China. Read more
