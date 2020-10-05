Development finance and Chinese identity, with Yunnan Chen

Yunnan Chen is a senior research officer for the Overseas Development Institute, a London think tank focused on international development and humanitarian issues. She joins Cindy for a conversation on China-Africa development finance, her own fieldwork in Africa, and Chinese identity while reflecting on being a member of the Asian diaspora growing up in the United Kingdom.
Recommendations:
Yunnan: Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, by Merlin Sheldrake, as well as the TV series Queer Eye, available on Netflix.
Cindy: All or Nothing, a documentary about the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, Cindy’s favorite team in the English Premier League.