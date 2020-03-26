Dexter Roberts on ‘The Myth of Chinese Capitalism’

On this week’s show, veteran reporter Dexter “Tiff” Roberts chats with Kaiser and Jeremy about his new book, The Myth of Chinese Capitalism: The Worker, the Factory, and the Future of the World.

6:28: What is the myth of Chinese capitalism?

20:17: Chinese migrant workers and their children

35:54: Labor conditions in China

40:28: Strikes, the CCP, and labor union overhaul

45:48: Taobao villages and the transformation of the Chinese countryside

Recommendations:

Jeremy: Videos for children in Chinese and English, coupled with improvised music by Wu Fei.

Dexter: From the Soil: The Foundations of Chinese Society, by Fèi Xiàotōng 费孝通.

Kaiser: The first two books in the trilogy by Hilary Mantel: Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies.