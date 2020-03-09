 Di Wang on LGBTQ rights and representation in China - SupChina
Di Wang on LGBTQ rights and representation in China

Di Wang is a feminist researcher and Ph.D. candidate at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. She joined NüVoices co-host Cindy Gao in Brooklyn to converse about the LGBTQ movement that is underway in China. In this episode, they discuss some of the social and legal challenges that gay and transgender individuals face, the rights that are afforded to members of China’s LGBTQ community, and terms used by that community to self-identify as well as how they came about.

5:13: What rights are afforded to LGBTQ community members in China?

11:28: Is Taiwan’s legalization of same-sex marriage a turning point?

20:02: Terms used by the LGBTQ community

36:53: How does status in the workplace affect inclusion?

Recommendations:

Cindy: The book In Manchuria: A Village Called Wasteland and the Transformation of Rural China, by Michael Meyer. 

Di: Endlings, a play by Celine Song. 

Joanna Chiu

Joanna Chiu has centered her writing on difficult issues facing modern China. After working as a correspondent based out of Hong Kong and Beijing, Joanna is now managing editor of Star Vancouver, the West Coast bureau of the Toronto Star. Her personal focus is on amplifying women’s voices and strengthening the network and community of women working in fields relating to China. She serves as chair of NüVoices, an editorial collective that celebrates, supports and publishes the diverse creative work of self-identified women working on the subject of China (broadly defined). Websites: www.joannachiu.com and www.nuvoices.com

