Doing e-Commerce in China: What international brands can learn, with Frank Lavin

This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks to Frank Lavin, former U.S. Ambassador to Singapore who is chairman and founder of Export Now, a company focused on helping international brands enter China. Frank recently published The Smart Business Guide to China E-Commerce, a highly readable book that has many great points and recommendations about the topic. In this podcast, Frank not only discusses key features of China’s e-commerce ecosystem and important platforms like Alibaba, JD, and Pinduoduo, but importantly, how and why mid-tier American companies should focus exclusively on such channels as opposed to more traditional brick and mortar presence. Frank also provides detail on how despite U.S.-China trade tensions, many US firms have experienced their best year ever in the China market, and also why the phenomenon of dàigòu 代购, or gray market sales can be an international brand’s best friend in China.
For more on this topic, please check out Frank Lavin’s recently published: The Smart Business Guide to China E-Commerce