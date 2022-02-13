Dropped torch bearer, English ban, skeleton gains, and bubble hockey

Mark Dreyer and Haig Balian
An update on the Uyghur athlete chosen as one of the two final torchbearers (2:39). The Chinese men’s hockey team had their first test — and it was a blowout 8-0 loss to the U.S. team (4:30), but they bounced back well with a creditable 3-2 defeat to reigning silver medalists Germany (8:39). Things got strange at a press conference after the Chinese women’s hockey team played Japan, when goalie Kim Newell was prevented from speaking English (10:03), and a shoutout to former China Sports Insider Podcast guest Rachel Llanes, whose father passed away just days before she scored the winning goal against Denmark (12:04). Plus, China’s gamble in skeleton has paid off with a bronze medal in the men’s event — how did they do it? (14:06)

Then, Beijing resident Liam Mather joins us on the show to talk about his work on the Olympic TV hockey production inside the bubble (19:24). As first mentioned by the China Sports Insider Podcast, he had a dramatic reunion with his father after 2.5 years apart — a story that’s since been picked up by both western and Chinese media (20:52). Liam tells us how the family has reacted (22:10), describes his job as a TV “spotter” (23:19), explains why the Canadian women’s team has been giving him daggers across the ice (25:03), relays his trip up to Chongli and reveals how close spectators can get to the athletes (26:16), plus, he gives us his thoughts on women’s hockey at the Olympics from his up-close perspective (28:07) and his assessment of both the Chinese men’s and women’s hockey teams at the Games (31:26).

Mark Dreyer is the author of Sporting Superpower: An Insider’s View on China’s Quest to Be the Best (Jan 2022). He hosts the China Sports Insider Podcast and runs the China Sports Insider website. He has worked for Sky Sports, Fox Sports, AP Sports and many others, and has covered major sporting events on five continents, including three Olympic Games. He has been based in China since 2007. Follow him @DreyerChina Read more

Haig Balian is a longtime Beijing resident. He is the producer of China Sports Insider, and hosts The Beijing Sessions podcast.

