 Dynasty warriors: Ming vs. Qing smackdown - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Dynasty warriors: Ming vs. Qing smackdown

Sinica brings you a little levity for this Thanksgiving weekend: In one of the last live events taped at the storied Bookworm in Beijing, which shut its doors this month, the Royal Asiatic Society of Beijing sponsored a debate over a simple proposition: The Ming was better than the Qing. Four seasoned China-watchers battle it out for dynastic supremacy. Who will prevail?

Share
A walk down Chang’an Avenue, with Jonathan Chatwin Previous post
Kaiser Kuo

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina.

Related articles

Huawei in hot water at home for hypocrisy

Alex Smith December 4, 2019

Is Xinhua shifting focus of Hong Kong message to domestic audience?

Jeremy Goldkorn December 4, 2019

Diplomats and state media screech on Twitter as China loses friends

Jeremy Goldkorn December 4, 2019

A Xinjiang scholar’s close reading of the China Cables

Darren Byler December 4, 2019

‘The Hidden Kingdoms of China’: Pandas, Tibetan foxes, flower mantises, oh my

Alex Colville December 3, 2019

Chinese celebrity chef roasts Michelin’s Beijing guide

Celine Sui December 3, 2019

2 Comments

  2. Craig Brisco Reply

    This was a fun show. I was struck by several points:

    1. From what I remember from reading the book ‘Vermeers Hat’, the influx of silver from the New World did not lead to a boom for the Ming economy, but rather grave inflation – “inflation being everywhere and all times a monetary phenomenon”. The Ming went so far as to ban trade along the coast in an effort to stop the flow of silver coming from Manilla, but to no avail. This influx of silver being one of the many factors contributing to the demise of the dynasty. It would seem that Team Ming got this one wrong.

    2. I was struck that Zheng He was only mentioned in passing. His voyages would have been an obvious glory for Team Ming to cite. And a falling of the Ming for Team Qing to cite. (e.g. Look at those useless Ming: on the verge of ‘discovering’ Europe and they gave up on the entire enterprise and turned inwards.”)

    3. I was also struck that queues were only mentioned in passing. This would have been an obvious one for Team Ming to cite as an example of Qing inferiority. (e.g. “Look: they imposed these on the native Chinese. How cruel. How unrespecting of other cultures.”)

    I have never lived in Beijing, nor been to The Bookworm, but it sure sounds as though it was a wonderful place. From some of the comments that were made in passing, I assume that it fell victim to the increasingly repressive environment of contemporary China? I guess The Party did not want a place around where the laobaixing could be exposed to something other than their version of the truth? Sad.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.