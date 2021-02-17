Eco-friendly investment and the plant-based food sector in China

Podcast

Play episode:

Christopher Marquis
China Corner Office

This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks with Tao Zhang, the co-founder of Dao Foods International, a cross-border impact venture that invests in eco-friendly, plant-based, and alternative meat in China. Tao is also the founder and managing director of Dao Ventures, a pioneering impact investment, advisory, and accelerator group. In this episode, he reflects on the evolution of the impact investing sector in China and how some of the early environmentally focused companies attracted investment. As Tao’s recent focus is on funding alternative protein companies, he also discusses why this sector is essential for China’s environmental future, the innovative products of the companies Dao Foods invests in, and the growing acceptance of these foods among the younger generation of Chinese consumers.

Christopher Marquis is the Samuel C. Johnson Professor in Sustainable Global Enterprise at Cornell University. His teaching and research are focused on business and entrepreneurship in China. Read more

Suggested for you

Caixin

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 149

Kaiser Kuo
Tech Buzz China by Pandaily

Ep. 81: What it takes to win in China — Rui Ma with Karl Ulrich

Rui Ma and Ying Lu

China and the geopolitics of COVID-19 vaccines in Africa

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

The Xinjiang camps on Clubhouse

Kaiser Kuo

Walking through the development mandalas in the eastern Tibetan Plateau, with Pamela Logan

NüVoices

Flashcards, spaced repetition software, and building proficiency

John Pasden