Ep. 61: Getting educated on China K-12 tutoring edtech

Episode 61 of Tech Buzz China is on K-12 edtech entrepreneurs, who are seeing their businesses grow instead of shrink in the wake of the coronavirus. Co-hosts Rui Ma and Ying-Ying Lu discuss top trends and the key players before the virus hit, and how they are responding now.

In 2018, the raging headline was that half of the venture capital deployed in edtech that year went to Chinese companies. In the past three years alone, 25 Chinese education companies have gone public. It’s a massive market, but what are the common misconceptions held by Western investors? Listen to hear context on China’s education system and the resulting influence on edtech business models, as well as the stories behind selected companies GSX and Yuanfudao.

You can find these stories and more at pandaily.com. If you enjoy our content, please do let us know by leaving us an iTunes review, liking our Facebook page, and tweeting at us! You can also email rui@techbuzzchina.com and ying@techbuzzchina.com for feedback. We truly enjoy hearing from you and are constantly working on improving our content.

Also, we just launched our new website, techbuzzchina.com, where you can subscribe to our Extra Buzz newsletter. Last week, Rui wrote an excellent piece on the latest impacts of the coronavirus on work, entertainment, and the top internet trends of the day.

We are grateful for our talented producers, Caiwei Chen and Kaiser Kuo. A special thank-you to Kaiser for stepping in with additional production expertise to help us make this week’s release deadline. We couldn’t do it without you — and the full teams at both Pandaily and SupChina!

Rui Ma and Ying-Ying Lu

Rui Ma and Ying-Ying Lu are both entrepreneurs and China-watchers who lived and worked in the technology space in China for many years. Rui Ma is also an angel investor. Together they host the TechBuzz China podcast by Pandaily, a tech media startup reporting on everything about China's innovation.

