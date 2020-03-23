Ep. 63: China telemedicine in the time of COVID-19: Part 1

Episode 63 of Tech Buzz China is on the Chinese telemedicine sector, which has quickly evolved to become one of the most interesting businesses in China, especially in the wake of COVID-19. Co-hosts Rui Ma and Ying-Ying Lu focus on the underlying drivers within the complex healthcare industry. They cover topics such as the size of the Chinese healthcare system, the shortage of doctors and reasons why, and challenges for telemedicine.

Companies mentioned include Ping An Good Doctor, as well as the internet hospitals that the government has approved and that have been in operation for a few years now. Listeners will also hear from Irene Hong, an experienced dealmaker who has worked in China for 20 years and is the founding partner of investment bank CEC Capital Group, where she leads the healthcare group.

You can find these stories and more at pandaily.com. If you enjoy our content, please do let us know by leaving us an iTunes review and tweeting at us @techbuzzchina. We also read your emails, at rui@techbuzzchina.com and ying@techbuzzchina.com. In addition, you can subscribe to our Extra Buzz newsletter on our new website, techbuzzchina.com. As requested, we have made the first few newsletters public. Check them out!

We are grateful for our talented producers, Caiwei Chen and Kaiser Kuo. This week, Pandaily intern Song Yuning also helped with the editing process. Thank you all!