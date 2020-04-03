 Ep. 64: Telemedicine in China in the time of COVID-19: Part 2 - SupChina
Ep. 64: Telemedicine in China in the time of COVID-19: Part 2

Episode 64 of Tech Buzz China is the second of two episodes on the Chinese telemedicine sector, which is closely watched in the wake of COVID-19. This week, on the heels of episode 63’s discussion of Ping An Good Doctor, co-hosts Rui Ma and Ying-Ying Lu talk about other experiments, such as Chunyu Yisheng 春雨医生, WeDoctor 好大夫, and Dingxiangyuan 丁香园. We also give overviews of telemedicine efforts by some of the large internet companies, including Alibaba, Baidu, and JD Health.

The overarching story is that healthcare tech is a clear market opportunity in China, and within the narrow space of telemedicine, there are a lot of companies trying to solve the same set of problems. Listen to find out: How did these players all converge on telemedicine, and what are the factors — some currently missing — that must be in place to drive a serious uptick in adoption?

You can find these stories and more at pandaily.com. If you enjoy our content, please do let us know by leaving us an iTunes review, and tweeting at us at @techbuzzchina. We also read your emails, at rui@techbuzzchina.com and ying@techbuzzchina.com. You can also subscribe to our Extra Buzz newsletter on our new website, techbuzzchina.com. As always, thank you for your support.

We are grateful for our talented producers, Caiwei Chen and Kaiser Kuo. Stay healthy, everyone!

Rui Ma and Ying-Ying Lu

Rui Ma and Ying-Ying Lu are both entrepreneurs and China-watchers who lived and worked in the technology space in China for many years. Rui Ma is also an angel investor. Together they host the TechBuzz China podcast by Pandaily, a tech media startup reporting on everything about China's innovation.

Related articles

Editor’s note for Friday, April 3, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn April 3, 2020

China re-tightens restrictions in Wuhan, as China’s economy plateaus at ‘80% of typical output’

Lucas Niewenhuis April 3, 2020

Week in Review: April 3, 2020

The editors April 3, 2020

Links for Friday, April 3, 2020

The editors April 3, 2020

Sinica Podcast Network updates for April 3, 2020

The editors April 3, 2020

Chinese customers divided over Luckin Coffee fraud scandal

Jiayun Feng April 3, 2020

