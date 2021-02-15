Ep. 81: What it takes to win in China — Rui Ma with Karl Ulrich

Podcast

Play episode:

Rui Ma and Ying Lu
Tech Buzz China by Pandaily

Episode 81 of Tech Buzz China continues our series of audio experiments, and features co-host Rui Ma in conversation with Wharton professor Karl Ulrich on his latest book, Winning in China. Co-authored with Wharton Global Fellow Lele Sang, it presents eight carefully researched case studies of business successes and failures, from Amazon to Sequoia Capital. The episode is a recording of a conversation that was broadcast live on the Clubhouse app on February 1. 

Rui Ma and Ying-Ying Lu are both entrepreneurs and China-watchers who lived and worked in the technology space in China for many years. Rui Ma is also an angel investor. Together they host the TechBuzz China podcast by Pandaily, a tech media startup reporting on everything about China’s innovation.

