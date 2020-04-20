 Epilogue: In the wake of the plague - SupChina
Epilogue: In the wake of the plague

In a follow-up to the previous episode of Strangers in China — Chapter 8: The Plague — Clay reconnects with previous guests for an update on how COVID-19 is impacting their lives in China.

On March 10, Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 toured Wuhan. The message was clear: He was declaring victory over this disaster on behalf of the Chinese people. One question remains to be answered, though: Is this plague really over, or are we just in the eye of the storm?

This episode was produced by Clay Baldo, with audio mastering by Kaiser Kuo and research help from Shunyao.

Music credits:

Analytical Skeletons,” “Hip hop instrumental,” “Vaporize Me,” and “Crumbling Chia Pets,” by Csus; “Road Trip,” “Fake Mustache,” and “Wait What,” by Purrple Cat; “f@y,” by Jack Meijer; “I Like You.,” by ARTST_UNKWN_2; “I Was Nothing,” by Le Gang; “IC3PEAK,” by svd_b1tch; “Hip Hop Instrumental 82 BPM,” by Terri Skillz; and “xmpty” and “Light Showers,” by lofee.

Clay Baldo

Originally from the U.S., Clay moved to China after graduating from Bates College in 2013. His background is in audio production and script writing. He first got interested in China in college and studied abroad in Beijing. When Clay’s not thinking about the individual’s role in shaping culture, he’s snuggling with his pug, trying and failing to make rap music, reading comic books, and rollerskating.

