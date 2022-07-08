In an special interview edition of the show, Mark and Haig speak to Yonina Chan, who helps run the Beijing chapter of the famed Israeli self-defense system Krav Maga. (0:55) What is Krav Maga and how did Chan get into it? (2:45) One of the hottest topics in China over the last month was about the incident in Tangshan, where a group of men assaulted a group of women in a restaurant. What stood out to her about that? (5:34) What specifically made this incident a complex situation? (7:30) A rundown and explanation of different levels and strands of violence and how to evaluate them. (12:10) The importance of not victim-blaming while trying to understand the psychology behind an escalation of violence. (15:45) How the representation of violence in the media feeds into attitudes toward violence. (20:23) From a sports perspective, what kind of impact has MMA fighter Zhang Weili had on martial arts in China?
Fighting back: Exploring China’s self-defense scene
