Fighting back: Exploring China’s self-defense scene

Podcast

Play episode:

Mark Dreyer and Haig Balian
China Sports Insider Podcast

In an special interview edition of the show, Mark and Haig speak to Yonina Chan, who helps run the Beijing chapter of the famed Israeli self-defense system Krav Maga. (0:55) What is Krav Maga and how did Chan get into it? (2:45) One of the hottest topics in China over the last month was about the incident in Tangshan, where a group of men assaulted a group of women in a restaurant. What stood out to her about that? (5:34) What specifically made this incident a complex situation? (7:30) A rundown and explanation of different levels and strands of violence and how to evaluate them. (12:10) The importance of not victim-blaming while trying to understand the psychology behind an escalation of violence. (15:45) How the representation of violence in the media feeds into attitudes toward violence. (20:23) From a sports perspective, what kind of impact has MMA fighter Zhang Weili had on martial arts in China?

Mark Dreyer is the author of Sporting Superpower: An Insider’s View on China’s Quest to Be the Best (Jan 2022). He hosts the China Sports Insider Podcast and runs the China Sports Insider website. He has worked for Sky Sports, Fox Sports, AP Sports and many others, and has covered major sporting events on five continents, including three Olympic Games. He has been based in China since 2007. Follow him @DreyerChina Read more

Twitter

Haig Balian is a longtime Beijing resident. He is the producer of China Sports Insider, and hosts The Beijing Sessions podcast. Read more

Suggested for you

Sinica

Historian Andrew Liu on COVID origins: Orientalism and the “Asiatic racial form”

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 209

Kaiser Kuo

[Podcast] When the Yellow River changes course

James Carter

[Podcast] ‘A Lifelong Journey’: A family saga through China’s past five decades

Brian Wu

Yale’s Jing Tsu on the characters who modernized Chinese characters

Kaiser Kuo

Utah’s surprising success in China

Chris Marquis