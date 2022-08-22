Five qualities of good language learners

Podcast

Play episode:

John Pasden and Jared Turner
You Can Learn Chinese

Anyone can learn a language, but in this episode, John and I are going to talk about five qualities of good language learners. Call them qualities, call them attitudes — these adjustments will help maximize your learning results.

Guest interview is with Zachary Gidwitz, who despite having a Chinese teacher tell him to give up, later progressed to a level that opened up job opportunities with one of China’s largest ecommerce giants.

Links from the episode:

Because his tolerance for pain is so high, after learning Chinese, John went on to study linguistics at a graduate level entirely in Chinese. Today John is knee-deep in learning Chinese and since started Mandarin Companion, AllSet Learning, Sinosplice.com, the Chinese Grammar Wiki, and co-hosts the You Can Learn Chinese Podcast.

Jared learned Chinese on the streets of Shanghai after up and moving his family to China. He co-founded Mandarin Companion and is host of the You Can Learn Chinese podcast. He has started a number of businesses, got an MBA, published 17 books (and counting), and delivered 2 babies.

Suggested for you

China Stories

[Podcast] The importance of succession ritual in China, then and now

James Carter
Sinica

China’s space program, with NASA astronaut Leroy Chiao

Kaiser Kuo

How companies are dealing with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act

Chris Marquis

[Podcast] Fish out of water

Neocha

[Podcast] ‘Trash Talk’: A marine debris exhibition in Hong Kong

Trevor Tong

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 214

Kaiser Kuo