Anyone can learn a language, but in this episode, John and I are going to talk about five qualities of good language learners. Call them qualities, call them attitudes — these adjustments will help maximize your learning results.
Guest interview is with Zachary Gidwitz, who despite having a Chinese teacher tell him to give up, later progressed to a level that opened up job opportunities with one of China’s largest ecommerce giants.
Links from the episode:
- YCLC #7 The Myth of Learning Chinese Like a Child
- Tolerance of Ambiguity and Use of Second Language Strategies
- Sherlock Holmes and a Scandal in Shanghai (Mandarin Companion’s next book!)
- The Six | Documentary about 6 Chinese survivors of the Titanic