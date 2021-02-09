Flashcards, spaced repetition software, and building proficiency

Podcast

Play episode:

John Pasden and Jared Turner
You Can Learn Chinese

John and Jared talk about flashcards and spaced repetition software, how they can help, their limits, and how to use them to build your Chinese skills. This guest interview is with Mandarin Blueprint cofounder Luke Neale, who felt the call of Chinese pulling him back to China, changing his life forever.

Links from the episode:

SRS flashcards: Pros and cons – Sinosplice

Jekyll and Hyde – level 2 graded reader

uNoGS.com – Netflix movie finder for other languages

Mandarin Companion T-shirts

Thanks for listening to the podcast! Please write John and Jared a review on Apple Podcasts and they’ll give you a shout-out! They are also taking questions from listeners. If you have a question, reach them at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow them on Facebook and catch their latest Chinese-learning memes on Instagram.

Because his tolerance for pain is so high, after learning Chinese, John went on to study linguistics at a graduate level entirely in Chinese. Today John is knee-deep in learning Chinese and since started Mandarin Companion, AllSet Learning, Sinosplice.com, the Chinese Grammar Wiki, and co-hosts the You Can Learn Chinese Podcast.

Jared learned Chinese on the streets of Shanghai after up and moving his family to China. He co-founded Mandarin Companion and is host of the You Can Learn Chinese podcast. He has started a number of businesses, got an MBA, published 17 books (and counting), and delivered 2 babies.

Suggested for you

NüVoices

Walking through the development mandalas in the eastern Tibetan Plateau, with Pamela Logan

NüVoices
Caixin

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 148

Kaiser Kuo

The Siren song, part 1

Clay Baldo

China’s struggle for tech ascendancy, with Dan Wang of Gavekal Dragonomics

Kaiser Kuo

#48 China’s burgeoning stand-up scene

Aladin Farré

Putting the drama into Chinese classes

John Pasden