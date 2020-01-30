Former NSC official Jeff Prescott on China-Iran relations

In the aftermath of the targeted killing of Qasem Soleimani in early January, Kaiser talked to Jeff Prescott, a veteran China-watcher who now serves as a senior advisor to the Penn Biden Center. Jeff previously served as Special Assistant to President Obama, Senior Director for Iran, Iraq, Syria, and the Gulf States on the National Security Council, and Deputy National Security Advisor to Vice President Biden.

This show was taped live at the inaugural U.S.-China Series conference in Seattle, Washington, on January 15, 2020.

6:05: Bringing China into the Iran Nuclear Deal

12:31: The role of oil in China-Iran relations

21:36: Reflections on the trade war and phase one trade deal

32:49: Creating a grand strategy while China looms large

Recommendations:

Jeff: The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration, by Isabel Wilkerson.

Kaiser: Lakota America: A New History of Indigenous Power (The Lamar Series in Western History), by Pekka Hämäläinen.