Former U.S. ambassador Michael McFaul on democracy promotion in Russia and China

This week, we bring you another show from the California podcast series that Kaiser recorded back in December, before the ravages of COVID-19. Take a break from thinking about the virus to listen to Michael McFaul, a former U.S. ambassador to Russia, talk about why China requires a very different foreign policy approach than Russia.
4:31: Ideology and remnants of the Cold War
13:57: Promoting democratic values in Russia
22:22: Public diplomacy work in the 21st century
38:47: What to make of Chinese influence operations abroad
Recommendations:
Michael: The Third Revolution: Xi Jinping and the New Chinese State, by Elizabeth Economy, Following the Leader, by David Lampton, and Leadership and the Rise of Great Powers, by Yan Xuetong.
Kaiser: Basin and Range, by John McPhee.
Like our podcasts? Help us out and take a moment to fill out this survey by SupChina.
Leave a Reply