Games for learning Chinese

Sometimes we forget how easy it can be to practice Chinese. In this episode, Jared and John talk about everyday games, like Uno and charades, you can use to practice Chinese. Suitable for all ages and learning levels, these are guaranteed to inject some fun into your Chinese learning!
Interview is with Martina Fuchs who started her career as an Arabic-speaking spy for the Swiss government and later became a TV journalist for CCTV, China’s huge state broadcaster.
Links from the episode:
- Liars Dice – Classic Chinese game of dice
- Card Games for Language Learning – SinoSplice
- Martina Fuchs on Instagram
- Interview with translator William White
- Emma 《安末》 – Mandarin Companion Level 1 graded reader