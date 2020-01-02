 Gary Rieschel of Qiming Venture Partners on VC, tech, and the U.S.-China relationship - SupChina
Gary Rieschel of Qiming Venture Partners on VC, tech, and the U.S.-China relationship

In a show taped in Seattle, Kaiser chats with Gary Rieschel, founding managing partner of Qiming Venture Partners. With 30 unicorns and over 30 exits, Qiming has been one of the most successful VCs in China, investing in numerous companies that have gone on to become household names in the country. Gary reflects on his years in China and the folly of decoupling.

Recommendations:

Gary: Atlas Shrugged, by Ayn Rand, and Factfulness, by Hans Rosling.

Kaiser: Watchmen, the new show on HBO created by Damon Lindelof.

    Kaiser Kuo

    Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina.

    One Comment

    1. Adrian Scheffler Reply

      get the facts straight: “you” dont have the ability to produce 7nm semiconductors. TSMC is a taiwanese company and they have below 25% us tech. So “you” dont have any ability to put export control on this. There are fabless firms in both china and the us that target this node and below.

