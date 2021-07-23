Getting tea drunk, with Shunan Teng

Shunan Teng is the founder and owner of Tea Drunk in New York City, which specializes in heritage, wild, historical, and other famous teas. Every spring, she travels to the renowned tea regions in China and works alongside the heritage farmers to produce the most coveted teas. In this episode, Shunan shares her tremendous knowledge of tea with Cindy and talks about the teas and regions they come from, the production process and making techniques that differentiate the six major types of tea, and how to approach tasting tea to unveil its full complexity.

Recommendations:

Shunan: Audiobooks by online writer Yuè Guān 月关.

Cindy: The Israeli television show Shtisel, and the French television show The Bureau

NüVoices is an international editorial collective gathering veteran and emerging writers, journalists, translators, and artists to celebrate and support the diverse creative work of self-identified women working on the subject of China. Read more

