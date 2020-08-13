Global Governance 2020: A discussion with Kaiser Kuo and Susan Thornton

Kaiser Kuo
susan thornton

Susan Thornton, former senior U.S. diplomat, returns to the Sinica Podcast this week. This conversation was recorded during the Princeton U.S.-China Coalition virtual event on August 1, 2020. Kaiser and Susan discuss the value of American diplomacy with China and if such engagement can help salvage what remains of a deeply strained bilateral relationship between China and the United States. 

9:27: Swapping diplomacy for machismo at the State Department

23:06: The sharp falloff in candidates entering the U.S. Foreign Service

28:29: Fatalism and China

34:08: Distrust and vilify, Washington’s new China policy

Recommendations:

Susan: Mr. X and the Pacific: George F. Kennan and American Policy in East Asia, by Paul J. Heer. 

Kaiser: The TV show Better Call Saul, available on Netflix.

