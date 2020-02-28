Global ocean governance, with Tabitha Grace Mallory

Tabitha Grace Mallory is a founder and the CEO of the China Ocean Institute, a Public Intellectuals Program fellow at the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, and an affiliate professor at the Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies at the University of Washington. In this episode, Tabitha and Juliana dive into the complex topic of global ocean governance, discuss Tabitha’s previous work and research experience for institutions like the World Wildlife Fund, and explore the many phases of her career that have brought her to where she is today.

8:54: Seabed mining and China’s distant water fishing industry

20:14: Tabitha’s work and research on ocean governance

26:56: Making the right career choices

40:56: Balancing research and advocacy