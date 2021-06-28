Going all the way: Graduate studies in Chinese

What does it take to pursue a graduate-level degree in Chinese in China? With our resident expert, John Pasden, we’ll pull back the curtain to show you what it takes for a non-Chinese person to get admitted into an all-Chinese university program and what studying in China at a graduate level is like.
This guest interview is with Tom Connelly, a multilingual worldwide adventurer who is channeling his passion into teaching others the Chinese language. He’s currently working on a master’s degree at Nanjing University.
Links from the episode:
- Why China for Grad School? (Sinosplice blog post)
- Classes in Brief (Sinosplice blog post)
- Chinese Grammar Wiki (Mandarin Companion grammar point reference page)
