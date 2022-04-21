Greg Squires on Olympic disappointment and epic road trips

Mark Dreyer and Haig Balian
China Sports Insider Podcast

On this episode, feedback from last week’s interview with Rudi Ying (0:50), ESPN’s detailed look at Nets owner Joe Tsai (1:34), the NBA’s (very) rocky road back to televised games in China (2:53), why — perhaps — the Clippers were shown on China’s national broadcaster first (4:38), why the Sixers and Celtics drew longer bans than the rest (6:00), an absence of new material in the ESPN article (6:52), and Lebron James raging at other players about then-Rockets GM Daryl Morey (8:23).

Our guest this week is Greg Squires, a “heritage” ice hockey player — i.e. a North American of Chinese descent —who started the season with China’s Kunlun Red Star (KRS) but is now back in the U.S. (9:46). Squires explains how he first got scouted by KRS (11:14), after wondering how the team even knew about his Chinese roots (12:00). He was recalled to the side in 2021 with the promise of an Olympic spot (13:48) but ended up being cut alongside four other players (14:31).

Squires offers his opinions on the best mix of homegrown and heritage players for China and reveals whether the local players were ready to play pro hockey (16:03). He says political priorities were more important than performance (19:09) and describes the divisions between the heritage and local players (21:03). Chinese hockey authorities, he says, tried to stop players on the men’s team from discussing their contract situations with those on the women’s team (23:34), adding that there was a sense of relief by the time his KRS contract was terminated (26:09).

Squires also reveals what was it like to watch his former teammates play at the Olympics (27:20), scrapes the barrels in his search for positives about the direction of the game in China (27:54), and laments the fact that KRS failed to do any marketing or fan outreach in China (29:30). He offers his thoughts on why the women’s team has seen more success than the men’s (31:57), shares some of the wildest things that happened with the team on the road (35:30), including one story involving legendary coach Mike Keenan (37:24), gives an update on the rest of his season in Sweden and his future plans (38:54), and reveals one thing he would love to change about Chinese hockey (40:27).

Mark Dreyer is the author of Sporting Superpower: An Insider’s View on China’s Quest to Be the Best (Jan 2022). He hosts the China Sports Insider Podcast and runs the China Sports Insider website. He has worked for Sky Sports, Fox Sports, AP Sports and many others, and has covered major sporting events on five continents, including three Olympic Games. He has been based in China since 2007. Follow him @DreyerChina Read more

Twitter

Haig Balian is a longtime Beijing resident. He is the producer of China Sports Insider, and hosts The Beijing Sessions podcast. Read more

